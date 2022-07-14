WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A K-9 with the Williamsport Bureau of Police received a bullet and stab protective vest, all thanks to a donation from a charitable non-profit organization known as ‘Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’

Williamsport police’s K-9, Tacoma, (pictured below) received their vest through a sponsored fundraiser hosted by Williamsport West Veterinary Hospital, in DuBoistown. The vest was embroidered with a quote that reads, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Courtesy: CrimeWatch Lycoming County

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 20009 and is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the nation.

The body armor is custom fitted and potentially lifesaving for K-9 officers. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has provided 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at $6.9M, which is made possible through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.s. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate as there are around 30,000 law enforcement K-9s in the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc accepts contributions in any amount, while one donation of $960 sponsors one vest. Eas one has a value between $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities call 508-824-6978. Also, if you’d like to find out more information, find a list of events, or even give a donation visit their website.