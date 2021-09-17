Williamsport food bank pitches in during Hunger Action Month

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — September is “Hunger Action Month” and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is spreading awareness about the need to feed in our communities.

Hunger is an issue that affects people of all different backgrounds and many are just one paycheck away from having to worry about where to get their next meal, 12% of Lycoming County residents are facing food insecurity.





The demand has grown throughout the pandemic and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank says they’re in need of more donations and volunteers

For more information on how you can help, visit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank website.