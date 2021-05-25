Williamsport Crosscutters celebrating opening game after a year apart

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The crack of the bat was heard in Williamsport for the first time in a year and a half.

There’s a lot to celebrate at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport. The Crosscutters are on the baseball diamond again and the COVID restricted crowd was ready to hear “playball”.

Tuesday was opening night for the Williamsport Crosscutters and staff were thrilled to welcome fans back, after spending a year apart.

“I really did miss it and I didn’t realize how much I had missed it until I came back. It was definitely hard, but absence makes the heart grow fonder! We’re all back and we’re all excited and we’re ready to put on a great season,” said Maya a ticket scanner for the Crosscutters.

“It was the first one and I was excited because I wanted to come see them,” said Dereyon Harrison, one of Crosscutters fans.

Perhaps the most excited to be back, is Rhashan West-Bey. He’s become a household name in his nearly 20-years at Bowman Field. His work ethic and positive attitude earning him the title “director of smiles.”

“My job is director of smiles. I’ve been passing out the schedule magnets. All the fans get free programs. I like these fans a lot so tonight, instead of being stressed, I’ll be singing take me out to the ballgame tonight,” stated West-Bey.

Locals have been coming to crosscutters games for years. Staff were excited to see familiar faces coming through the gates, mask-less faces.

“People are coming in and seeing that I’m not wearing a mask and they’re like ‘oh we don’t need masks?’ if you’re vaccinated you don’t need one,” said Nell Barber, a ticket scanner for the Crosscutters.

Capacity for opening night was limited to 600 people. But starting with the next home game on May 31th, capacity and social distancing restrictions will be lifted and the stadium will operate at full capacity.

“Everyone’s excited and having a good time. We’re all excited to be having people again,” stated Maya.

Tickets start at 8 dollars each and if your looking to get a parking spot its best to arrive an hour before the game.