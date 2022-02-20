Williamsport crash confirmed fatal

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Early Saturday morning a pickup truck crashed into the New Covenant United Church of Christ.

Lycoming County Coroner confirmed today the driver of the vehicle died in the hospital shortly after.

Rev. Bradley Walmer

Rev. Bradley Walmer

Rev. Bradley Walmer

The Coroner reports that the driver, Shawn Michael Smith, lost control of the vehicle before the crash and suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Pastor Bradley Walmer spoke with Eyewitness News after the accident detailing some of the damage to the church, stating that the section of the church that was damaged houses offices, a lounge, and Sunday school classes.