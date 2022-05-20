WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport community just welcomed a new addition to the memorial pool.

The department of public works installed new electricity and led lights to the pool. The last renovations were done over 50 years ago.

The city had plans to repair some cracks and leaks in the pool and DPW decided it was more cost-effective to upgrade the electrical issues too.

“For the last 2 to 3 weeks or so, our public works folks have been out there doing a great job. We did it all in the house which saved us probably $20,000 or so of taxpayer money,” stated Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The city is aiming to have the pool open to the public by Memorial Day.