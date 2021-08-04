Williamsport City Hall will temporarily relocate

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The results of Williamsport City Hall air quality tests are in. According to the third party who conducted the test, 25 percent of the building needs to be restricted.

However, the building’s entire HVAC system is interconnected, meaning the whole building is subject to poor air quality.

According to Williamsport City Hall, they will temporarily relocate offices until the issues are resolved. The City will put out updated lists regarding where offices are located. Department phone numbers will remain the same.

As the City receives more information they will continue to update the citizens.