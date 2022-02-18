Williamsport City Council votes to dismantle bureau of transportation

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — During Williamsport’s weekly meeting, city council voted to dismantle the bureau of transportation.

The room was filled with River Valley Transit workers, all eager to hear the city’s vote for the future of their company.

The council unanimously voted to create a transportation board that will oversee the finances of RVT. This comes after an ongoing attorney general investigation revealed nearly $10 million was misappropriated by the city’s previous administration.

Friday evening Eyewitness News will have more from the mayor on what this will mean for RVT’s employees moving forward and when this will take effect.