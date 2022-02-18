Williamsport City Council creates official transit authority

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport City Council voted to cut their financial ties with River Valley Transit (RVT), now making it an authority.

River Valley Transit was the state’s last Mass Transportation Department operated by the city. This caused a lot of financial confusion, but that’s all finally changing.

During Williamsport’s weekly council meeting, all seven city officials voted to turn River Valley Transit into an authority.

“When those state and federal money begin to flow in, there’s no more co-mingling, it’s completely differentiated from the city and we can move forward appropriately,” said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Over the years they’ve had several financial issues, leading to an investigation by the Attorney General for millions of dollars that were misspent.

“We are the last transit agency in the entire state that operates under this model where the city has the authority over the transit agency,” said Mayor Slaughter.

They will create a transit board of five people appointed by the mayor to oversee the authority. Adam Winder, the General Manager at RVT says this decision is a win-win for their employees and city officials.

“The biggest goal is to become one of the biggest transit agencies in the state of Pennsylvania. That’s what my employees want and that’s what they’ll get,” said Adam Winder, General Manager, River Valley Transit.

Winder says this expansion will create around 30 new jobs. Planning is underway and these changes take effect on July 1st. Operations for both riders and workers will remain the same.

“99% of the folks won’t visibly see a change. It’s really a change in governing and we do support the formation of this official transit authority,” says Jennie Louwerse, Deputy Secretary of Multimodal Transportation, PennDOT.

Eyewitness News also spoke with some of the employees and what they’re looking forward to seeing happen with RVT.

“Expansion is best, and that’s what we’re looking for in the future. To grow big and do more,” said RVT employee, Jacob Marrero.

“That’s the main thing, we’ve got to look out for our brothers and sisters in the union. For the ones coming in and the ones that are still here,” explained Duane Forrest, Sr., RVT employee.

We’re told 20 to 30 new jobs will be created for the company, increasing public transportation for North Central Pennsylvania.