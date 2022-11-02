WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The downtown area of Williamsport has a number of projects going on to enhance the community. A small business owner just got news of a grant that will go toward improving a popular spot in the city.

The owner of Pine Square in Williamsport has just received a $400,000 grant to make some upgrades to the courtyard.

Eyewitness News is told this came as a surprise and he’s thrilled to make changes to the space.

“We don’t need to be a little nowhere Pennsylvania anymore. We’re turning into a city,” stated Tony Ecker, business owner of Pine Square.

Ecker is the owner of Pine Square, a courtyard in the heart of downtown Williamsport with multiple restaurants, office spaces, and apartments.

On Monday, he was awarded a $400,000 grant through the redevelopment assistance capital program to revitalize the area.

“We put in for this grant but never in a million years did I expect that we were actually going to be getting something. It’s very rare that the little guy actually gets a bone. So, we’re very, very excited, explained Ecker.

Pine Square has been around for about 10 years, and Ecker says it was time to make some upgrades.

“We’re looking to fix up out the courtyard. Add a stage for musicians to play on. Some outdoor dining space for the restaurants,” said Ecker.

Along with replacing the tiles to make the area more accessible.

Ecker says he’s looking forward to these changes and hopes to bring even more activity to downtown Williamsport.

“There’s a bunch of big projects going on and they’re all just here to help the community grow and thrive,” explained Ecker.

Ecker says the funds haven’t been distributed yet, but they’re hoping to begin making improvements in the spring.