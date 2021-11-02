Williamsport Bureau of Police searching for missing man

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Police are looking for a missing man.

According to Williamsport Bureau of Police, they are searching for Bradley Racey. He was last seen just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27th, leaving the Newberry section of the city.

He has silver hair and blue eyes. No other physical descriptions or descriptions of his clothing were given.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Williamsport Bureau of Police at 570-327-7560 or the Lycoming County Communications Center at 570-433-3166.