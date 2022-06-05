WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Firefighters are known as the heroes who rescue people from burning buildings, but they do a lot more than put out fires.

An emergency can happen at any moment, and at the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, they’re staffed 24/7, 365.

“We currently have 34 employees on the floor. We have 8 guys per crew. Our shifts consist of two 10-hour days followed by two 14-hour nights. We are here overnight two days out of the week,” said Lieutenant Kenneth Smith of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.





Although they could always use extra hands, Lieutenant Smith says this is the most employees they’ve had in more than 15 years.

“It gives us more opportunities for growth and to help other municipalities in their problems,” said Lt. Smith.

Sundays around the city are pretty slow, and no calls came in while Eyewitness News shadowed the Bureau, but firefighters are always ready to go.

“It’s a job where you’re excited every day when you come in because of not knowing what’s going to happen or what you can run into,” said Richonne Johnson, a firefighter for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

The bureau got Eyewitness News reporter Jazzmyn Allen suited up to show how much goes into preparing for a situation.

Eyewitness News learned that every time a call comes in, firefighters have to put on 6 separate garments, plus an air pack, and grab a tool as quickly as possible. Once everything is on, you’re about 70 pounds heavier.

But not every call is a fire emergency.

“You have to be able to think on your toes but no two calls are ever the same,” explained Johnson.

“Water rescue, elevator rescue, cat stuck in a tree. Yes, we do rescue cats out of trees,” Lt. Smith added.

And they all became firefighters for the same reason, to help those in need.

“This is the greatest job in the world. For the simple reason we get to help people and we get to do what we love,” Lt. Smith concluded.