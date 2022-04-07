WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Williamsport City Police, a 17-year-old boy stabbed an man multiple times on Tuesday.

Police have charged Damiyr Nathaniel Lee with multiple counts of assault, possessing an instrument of crime, endangering another and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Elmira Street for a report of a person who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, police say they found a victim who was bleeding after being stabbed two times in the back. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man told officers that he was at Brandon Park with his girlfriend and a group when Lee and the girlfriend got into an argument, according to police. The victim stepped in and said Lee then produced a knife.

The victim told police that he ran away but Lee caught up to him and stabbed him in the back twice, then Lee and another person began physically assaulting the victim, police say.

Police say Lee initially got away on foot but was later taken into custody. Lee is currently being held at Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 bail.