Williamsport Area School district continues to provide meals for kids

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Area School District is offering free breakfast and lunch to all kids ages 18 and under within the district limit, regardless of enrollment status in school.

The program is funded by the USDA and is an extension of the program that started during the pandemic in the spring. Williamsport Area School District offered this same deal from April to the end of the school year in early June.

Pick up for the meals is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at four locations: Jackson Primary School, Curtin Intermediate School, Lycoming Valley Intermediate School and Williamsport Area Middle School.

