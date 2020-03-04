Williamsport Area School District approves e-sports club

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) When you think of playing sports you may think of basketball, football or soccer. E-sports is a new way to get your head in the game.

Williamsport Area High School is now one of three high schools in Lycoming County that has added an E-Sports Gaming Club. Organizers say they’ve been working on this for months, and now they’re ready to let the games begin.





There’s all sorts of active clubs at the high school including carded board games, but there’s never been a club for video games.

“It’s really great to actually have that finally so those students who may have felt left out from other club opportunities might actually have a place to come and join a community,” said Nicholas Karl, advisor.

“I got together with a couple of my friends and we decided that we would start this up,” Nickolas Gates, sophomore.

Tuesday night, the Williamsport Area School Board approved the formation of the E-Sports Club which stands for electronic sports. It’s a way for local gamers to interact.

“We’re gamers ourselves and we enjoy doing that so we thought it would be a cool space in school to have fun together and we thought that we could build a community,” said Gates.

However, others in the community share their concerns.

“It’s ridiculous. The LED lights they’re way too bright and they’re playing in the dark at that. That really hurts the eyes and gives you headaches and there’s a lot of side effects to that,” said Travis Eisweth, Hughesville.

Gamers tell Eyewitness News they have their own equipment at home, but they would prefer not to bring it into school. Therefore, they plan on fundraising so they can purchase new monitors, consoles and PCs for the club.

According to Business Insider, studies suggest violent video game play is associated with increased physical aggression, but these gamers say don’t overlook the positive effects.

“There’s a lot of research out nowadays like how good it is for your brain and how good it is for a developing teen to have social. It builds social skills and gamers aren’t typically the most social people and it gives them an opportunity to grow,” said Gates.

“It’s a balance. Video games can have a good effect on you socially it can have a good effect on hand eye coordination . But just like anything else, too much of a good thing can be bad for you,” said Gates.

Students must maintain a “B” average to participate in the E-Sports tournaments.

“It’s an incentive to keep focused on school and balance their school time with the time they like playing games,” said Karl.

“If they’re having fun and not hurting anyone then yeah go for it,” said Jeremy Draper, Williamsport.