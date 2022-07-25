WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a hot and dry few weeks, and even after some heavy rain, much of that heat has stuck around. Industries like farming have taken a hit during the recent drought but they’re grateful for Sunday’s wet weather.

The heat mixed with the dry weather isn’t the recipe for success with farming. Tebbs farm, a production company here in the city says it’s been a rough couple of weeks but they were thrilled to finally get some relief.

“Last year was the other direction, it rained like every day so it was very wet last year. So this year, well things are definitely not as good-looking as they were,” stated Daniel Tebbs, farmer at Tebbs Farm.

Tebbs Farm in Williamsport has been growing and distributing products for three generations. The family-owned business says the dry spell this summer has made it difficult to keep certain crops hydrated.

“Fortunately for a lot of our products we can irrigate so that saved a lot of that but as far as our grain crops, we don’t have the ability to irrigate those so they’re going to suffer,” explained Tebbs.

Tebbs says Sunday was the first day of rain their farm received in over 3 weeks. He also celebrated his birthday that same and got the one thing he wished for.

“Some rain and it came through! So it was a good birthday gift, I was very happy with that,” said Tebbs.

But they’ll need a lot more rainfall to make up for it. In addition to the heat and dry weather, they’re also impacted by rising costs of inflation.

“For us, it’s a bad year to have drought because you know all your inputs are up, I mean diesel fuel last year was $2 and something. This year it’s $5-$6. And then fertilizer is double from last year so everything is more money” Tebbs explained.

They won’t be able to assess the full impact of the summer season until fall, but Tebbs is hoping for some more heavy rain before then.

“We’re hoping that now the rain will come every once in a while you know so that’s the hope, and the temperatures, it’d be nice if they go down a little bit too,” said Tebbs.

Like so many businesses Tebbs farm is in need of more seasonal workers.