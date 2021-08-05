Williamsport airport receives a sizeable grant for more airlines to use their runways

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Air service out of Williamsport just got a big boost.
The Williamsport Regional Municipal Airport Authority has just received a sizeable grant to entice airlines to land there. The airport is ending a partnership with American Airlines in September, leaving them with only one flight per day to Philadelphia. Airport officials say they are hoping this grant will expand travel to cities like Dallas, Chicago and D.C.
“So, we’ll have this pool of money so XYZ airlines some into the market and they’re flying, flying. They say yeah, we’re doing really good but we didn’t quite hit our goals. Then we can draw from the grant and give them some money to make them whole so we can continue on with the service,” explained Richard Howell.
The 950-thousand-dollar grant will help offset some of the risks for an airline company If the first few quarters don’t produce enough revenue.