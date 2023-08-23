KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For nearly 30 years, Luzerne County native William “Big Billy” D’Elia was at the side of Russel Bufalino, one of the most powerful organized crime leaders.

He’s always stayed silent about his role and connections to the mafia but a new book called “The Life We Chose” by Matt Birkbeck changes that.

On Wednesday, for the first time on local television, D’elia sat down with 28/22 News anchor Candice Kelly for a one-on-one interview about his life and what he reveals in the new book.

“Besides my family, Russel Bufalino was probably the closest thing to me. The closest person in my life,” said William “Big Billy” D’Elia.

Sitting in the dining room of a family member’s home in Kingston, Luzerne County, William “Big Billy D’Elia reflected on his decades of life with legendary organized crime boss, Russel Bufalino.

What started as a career as his personal driver, developed into a strong bond that was more like family.

“Russ was more than Russ, he was like a father to me. He guided me all my life,” D’Elia stated.

Which eventually led D’Elia into a powerful role as head of the Bufalino Crime Family.

A role he fiercely protects which is evident in the new book about the men, called The Life We Chose.

“I want to set the record straight on who Russel was and wasn’t and facts about him. That was the biggest part,” Bufalino added.

The book details infamous places and people D’Elia says they came across and did business with over the years. Such as Michael Jackson, Marlon Brando, and Donald Trump.

All while flying under the radar of the government’s watchful eye on organized crime. D’Elia says this book, sets the record straight.

“That I was never an informant, I haven’t talked about anybody, never gave the government any information. Some people try to put it out there to give me harm, but it didn’t work,” D’Elia continued.

D’Elia says there may have been ups and downs. But this career provided for his family of five.

“No regrets,” Candice asked.

“No regrets. Well, seven years in jail didn’t help me. But other than that, it was all right,” D’Elia laughed.

While D’Elia lived a seemingly quiet life in Luzerne County, the book details a much more intriguing side of him and Bufalino, toeing the line on crime.

“The title, ‘The Life We Chose’, do you feel like it’s the life you chose or the life chose you,” Candice asked.

“It was the life I chose,” D’Elia answered.

Billy D’Elia got quite candid with Candice during their one-on-one interview on Tuesday.

She will have much more about what he said, and what he wants people to understand about him and Russel Bufalino next week on 28/22 News.

Also, there is a book signing by the author and D’Elia that’s taking place this Friday at Barnes and Noble in Wilkes-Barre Township from 5:00-8:00 p.m.





Tune in on Wednesday, August 30, for our one-on-one interview with Billy D’Elia.