KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News anchor Candice Kelly continuing our limited series on my one-on-one interview with William “Big Billy” D’Elia and his first local television interview.

Wednesday night, we hear more from Bill and the author of the new book about his life with Russell Bufalino, one of the most powerful organized crime leaders in our region the good, the bad, and why he’s now sharing his truth with the world.

D’ELlia asked Candice, “You seem nervous, are you nervous?”

“A little, not gonna lie,” Candice replied.

“You don’t have to be nervous, I won’t hurt you. Haha,” D’elia said.

He’s a tall man with a soft voice and quite a legendary life story to tell.

“I was just a little kid from Pittston. Was lucky to meet Russell and he showed me the way of life,” D’Elia said.

William ‘Big Billy’ D’elia. is now breaking his silence, on being a close confidant of Russell Bufalino. One of the most powerful organized crime leaders. He reveals his truth in a new book called “The Life We Chose” by Matt Birkbeck.

“I knew how important he was. He was the head of the family from 1994 on. But before that, he had been the protege of Russell Bufalino who is arguably the most important and influential organized crime figure in the 20th century.” That’s how important he was. And to be by his side, to be his so-called son, it’s a remarkable story,” Birkbeck added.

It’s essentially a diary of Dd’elia’s life in Northeastern PA and his connection to the mafia. How he gained Bufalino’s trust. While spending years as his personal driver. And how their relationship evolved from friendship to family.

“Russell was more than Russ. He was like a father to me. He guided me all my life. He took me to New York and taught me how to dress, how to talk, how to walk, and how to negotiate. That’s what he did,” D’elia continued.

“But then when Russ goes to prison to see Billy become a participant, and now he fills Russ’ shoes and becomes a powerful figure in his own right. It’s interesting that when people think of organized crime, they think of violence and nasty people, violent people, killers, and what’s in movies. And this was anything but,” Birkbeck added.

D’elia agrees and says his motivation to speak out after 30 years of silence is to set the record straight.

“The truth!The truth. There were things said that weren’t true, things said about me that weren’t true. So, just tell them the truth and you believe what you want,” D’Elia added.

Birkbeck spent nearly three years getting to know Billy. And found out about several wild moments he experienced during the course of his life. Including meeting famous actors, sports figures, politicians, and entertainers.

“He told me one story, the one that blew me away when we were a year into it, how he became Michael Jackson’s co-manager by getting involved in a situation involving Donald Trump,” Birkbeck stated.

D’elia says all those experiences gave him the means to support his family.

“i got great kids, great family, great life. Met a lot of great people,” D’Elia added.

According to the book, D’elia was a mediator among mob families in the region. All while living a relatively low-key life, in Pittston Pennsylvania. Except for one moment that nearly tore apart his family and challenged his marriage.

“No regrets,” Candice asked.

“No regrets. Well, seven years in jail didn’t help me. But other than that, it was alright, haha. That was the downside. It was alright, I survived,” D’elia explained.

In 2008 D’Elia pleaded guilty to witness tampering and conspiracy to launder money. He was sentenced to nine years in prison, which prosecutors say ended the Bufalino crime family.

Some claim he cooperated with authorities in their prosecution of Mount Airy casino owner Louis Denaples. D’elia denies it.

“That I was never an informant. I haven’t talked about anybody, never gave the government any information. Some people try to put it out there to get me harmed, but it didn’t work,” D’Elia said.

D’elia says despite what some might think, he and Russell did a lot of good in their community and gave back in many ways.

“If you came to me and said a lady is starving and needs a walker and wheelchair and she can’t afford it. We’d buy it. We bought a car for a nun. I bought a car for a nun,” D’elia added.

“You don’t come across a lot of stories like this one and there are a number of stories in this book. And to see how the world works in terms of power and influence and who carries that power and influence was eye-opening for me. And I think eye-opening for readers too,” Birkbeck stated.

“That’s life, it’s the life we chose,” D’Elia said.

