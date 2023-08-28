EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that the book “The Life We Chose” has been published and William “Big Billy” D’Elia has spoken about it on record, 28/22 News has digitized archival footage for a look back at the lives of D’Elia and Russell Bufalino.

A relationship that D’Elia writes would eventually lead him to take over as head of the Bufalino Crime Family.

Left: William”Big Billy”D’Elia; Right: Bufalino’s driver Russell Bufalino Right: Billy D’Elia Left: Russell Bufalino; Right: Billy D’Elia

D’Elia says his career began when he became Bufalino’s personal driver. The two became close and D’Elia gained unrivaled access to Bufalino and the the world of organized crime.

Sketch of Bufalino in court Bufalino

According to the Pennsylvania Crime Commission, In 1981, Bufalino was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to kill Jack Napoli, a federal witness against Russell in a 1977 extortion case. Bufalino was sentenced to 10 years, at which point D’Elia would take over.

Bufalino Bufalino

Bufalino was released from prison in 1989. In February of 1994, Bufalino died of natural causes at 90 at the former Nesbitt Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

In the below footage, 61-year-old, Anthony ‘Guy’ Guarnieri, of Florida, was the first to arrive at the courthouse in 1981 to speak with the Pennsylvania Crime Commission.

The commission identified Guarnieri as the captain in the Bufalino Crime Family and they also believed he was assuming control of the former Magadino Crime Family, based in Buffalo, New York.

When asked what he was doing at the courthouse that day, Guarnieri replied, “Resting; I’m looking for monies.”

The same reporter asked if Guarnieri was testifying to which he responded, “You have nice eyes.”

Another reporter asked Guarnieri what the crime commission wanted to know.

“They told me not to tell you,” Guarnieri responded.

Left: Candice Kelly; Right: Billy D’Elia Billy D’Elia with his book ‘The Life We Chose’

In a one-on-one interview with 28/22 News anchor Candice Kelly, D’Elia said the book was written to set the record straight on who he was, who Bufalino was, and the facts about himself.

D’Elia also told Candice that other than his family, Bufalino was the closest person to him.

“Russell was more than Russell, he was like a father to me. He guided me all my life.”

Tune into 28/22 News on Wednesday, August 30, for our one-on-one interview with Billy D’Elia.