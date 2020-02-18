Will Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy impact local scouts?

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy following hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against the organization.

The chapter 11 bankruptcy filing will allow the Boy Scouts to keep operating, but what does this mean for the short and long term future?











Boy Scouts of America, Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Scout Service and Training Center is based in Moosic, Lackawanna County.

