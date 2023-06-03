WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It may be Saturday, but that did not stop students throughout northeastern Pennsylvania from demonstrating their academic and practical knowledge.

Wilkes University hosted its 7th Shine Olympiad at its Simms Center.

Students worked in teams competing in such events as the egg drop challenge, the rain gutter race, and the catapult challenge.

“Shine” stands for Schools and Homes in Education.

The after-school program for grades kindergarten through 12th.

It helps sharpen their academic and practical knowledge which was on full display today.

“This is just so exciting to see the kids excited about learning, to see the work that they put into the projects, they just approached this very seriously,” said Carol Nicholas the director of Shine.

Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma and Meteorologist Thomas Battle were back for another year to serve as judges.

They also emceed the closing ceremony including the awards presentations for this worthwhile children’s event in Wilkes-Barre.