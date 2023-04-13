WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders are learning a valuable lesson at an area university.

In an effort to combat misinformation, Dr. Thomas Franko, an Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Wilkes University, gave an educational presentation to Wilkes-Barre Firefighters and paramedics on fentanyl and fentanyl exposure.

“You hear a lot of it is social media, primarily about people getting exposed to fentanyl and having a lot of problems like I fall over and I have trouble breathing, and we know that’s causing a lot of fear and costing a lot to the system in terms of unnecessary expenses,” explained Dr. Franko.

The class is focused on sharing the truth about fentanyl, to help first responders feel more comfortable when they encounter the drug in the field.

This is the first year this class is being offered, not only to offer important information but also to address some concerns.

“The concern always has been what happens if you get fentanyl on your skin, now we use PPE personal protection equipment all the time but we learned today there is not a great amount of concern should you get fentanyl on your skin,” said Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

Dr. Franko taught the class along with one of his students who says he was more than happy to jump at the opportunity.

“It’s important to understand what fentanyl is in itself but also how to handle it in the field when they come in contact with it and also just making sure that they’re aware of the misconceptions out there,” said Nic Norman, a second-year pharmacy student at Wilkes University.

The class has been made possible through a five-year partnership between the university and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

There will be two more classes for first responders next week.