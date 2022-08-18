WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden is planning a trip to the Wyoming Valley. It comes after he had to cancel his trip last month.

President Joe Biden is planning a do-over after his original trip to Wilkes University was canceled in July due to a positive covid test

“We were as ready as you can be. It came together very quickly. I remember sitting in my office like all of us thinking this is about to happen and of course once he tested positive for covid that wasn’t going to be possible. Everything that came up, came down quickly,” stated Dr. Greg Cant, President of Wilkes University.

Although the community was disappointed to hear of President Biden’s last-minute cancellation, there is a silver lining.

“Last time there were no students around, there was no opportunity for students to interact. We’re hoping that there will be a chance for some of our students to meet President Biden,” explained Cant.

The White House confirmed President Biden will travel to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, August 30th, to give remarks on his Safer America Plan to reduce gun violence.

He will speak at the Martz Center at Wilkes University. Students say they are eager to see him.

“I guess it just shows how special the school is being that it’s not too big or too attractive. But I guess that’s pretty interesting. It puts our school on the map like I said. It shows what we’re really about,” said Wil Buono, a freshman at Wilkes University

“It’s definitely a big deal. Politics are obviously such a huge part of our lives, I feel like it’s important that we know a lot about politics, and having the president come here is definitely a big deal,” explained Chris Bird, a freshman at Wilkes University.

A big deal, happening again for the first time in half a century.

“My understanding is that the last time a sitting president came to Wilkes was Richard Nixon. 50 years ago. We’ve had lots of political figures who have come for a campaign event, but having a sitting president come to our campus. 50 years is a long time,” stated Cant.

We’ll have coverage of President Biden’s visit on August 30.