Wilkes University pharmacy grads prepare for world emerging from pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy’s Class of 2021 graduates in a few days.
These new pharmacists face a world emerging from a pandemic. Dr. Scott Stolte, Dean of Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, says the pandemic taught pharmacy students hard and valuable lessons as they joined the front lines of providing vaccinations against COVID-19.
He believes they are even better trained to provide care in the communities where they will work.
Mark Hiller will have more on the graduates on later editions of Eyewitness News.
