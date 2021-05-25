Wilkes University pharmacy grads prepare for world emerging from pandemic

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy’s Class of 2021 graduates in a few days.

These new pharmacists face a world emerging from a pandemic. Dr. Scott Stolte, Dean of Nesbitt School of Pharmacy, says the pandemic taught pharmacy students hard and valuable lessons as they joined the front lines of providing vaccinations against COVID-19.

He believes they are even better trained to provide care in the communities where they will work.

