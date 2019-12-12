Wilkes University Introduces New President

Closings & Delays
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The former dean of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State University Dr. Greg Cant is taking over the home of the Colonels.

The Aussie native originally dropped out of high school at the age of 16 but has been working his way back through academia.

Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Hayes will talk to Cant and one of the students who served on the search committee for the new president in a full Digital Exclusive on PAHomepage.com tonight at 6pm.

