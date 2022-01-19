Wilkes University hosts drive-through antigen testing site

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is taking COVID testing on the road again.

It began a rapid testing effort, Wednesday morning on the campus of Wilkes University.

Drivers navigated through the Henry Student Center parking lot, where they could get nasal swab tests.









The effort follows PCR testing which was held in recent weeks elsewhere in the city accommodating thousands of people.

While the early turnout first day was light, it’s still considered valuable.

