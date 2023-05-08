WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, May 5, Wilkes-University announced the recipient of the Outstanding Adult Learner of the Year.

Cristina Spradlin of Exeter was honored by the university with the award for 2023.

Wilkes University says that Spradlin will be graduating from their university on May 20 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology

From right to left;

Ellen Newell, Cristina Spradlin and Amy Patton, Associate Director of Admissions

After graduating from Luzerne County Community College with an Associate’s degree in Psychology, Spradlin transferred to Wilkes-University to continue her studies.

While studying at Wilkes-University, Spradlin worked with Ellen Newell, associate professor of Psychology, as her research supervisor and academic advisor.

The research project Spradlin and Newell worked on explored whether anger resulting from being discriminated against can spark people to take steps to help reduce discrimination through participation in activism, according to the University.

“Cristina is one of the best students I have worked with, I am extremely excited to see what Cristina will do after she graduates, but I also seriously mourn the fact that she won’t be working in my lab next year,” said Newell.

On top of that, Spradlin also volunteers as a yoga teacher while also raising money for multiple organizations in the area, such as Ruth’s Place, Blue Chip Animal Farm, and more.

“Having the opportunity to work hands-on with those in need within our community has provided me with compassion, understanding, and immense gratitude,” said Spradlin.

Spradlin intends to continue her studies by pursuing a doctoral program and a career as a clinical Psychologist.