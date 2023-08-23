WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have issued a statement after allegations surfaced regarding a long-time employee of Wilkes University, who has been terminated.

Wilkes University has released a statement saying that a long-time facility member has been let go and is no longer employed by the university.

The university did not name the employee who was fired, nor what the allegations were that prompted their termination.

The statement from President Greg Cant reads:

At this time no charges have been filed.