WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dancing for a cause. Wilkes University is hosting its second annual dance marathon.

Dozens of students and community members are participating in the six-hour danceathon inside McHale Athletic Center.

Besides dancing, the event features games, food, prizes and more. The fundraiser supports Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network.

The effort has already raised more than $10,000, the Wilkes dance marathon wraps up Saturday night at 8 p.m.

If you can’t make it out but would still like to help, donations are accepted until April 4. To make a donation head over to the foundation’s website.