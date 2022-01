WILKES-BARRE LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes University has decided it will begin the spring semester with virtual learning.

Those remote classes will begin Tuesday, January 18th. Dorm students will be permitted to return to residence halls as early as the 16th but will be tested upon arrival.

Wilkes University plans to transition back to in-person classes on the 31st. Commuter students, faculty and staff are required to submit proof of a negative covid test taken within 5 days of then.