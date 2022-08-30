WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden will make his way to the Diamond City today to speak about his “Safer America Plan”.

Outside the Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, final preparations are being made for the president’s visit, which includes security measures.

President Biden will talk about his ”Safer America Plan.” The plan is designed to reduce crime and make communities safer.

The Biden administration has allocated $37 billion in that effort, which includes hiring 100,000 police officers across the nation, providing financial support for new equipment for police departments, and providing funding to help police departments set up special programs to deal with mental health issues when they respond to some calls.

President Biden is expected to speak just after 3:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News was also told that Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown will talk with the president about what impact the “American Rescue Plan” has had on the city.

Wilkes-Barre received some $37.1 million in federal funding.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more throughout the day with live reports on Eyewitness News.