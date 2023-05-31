WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor, George C. Brown announced Tuesday, the “Cruzin’ the Square Car Show” will return in June.

According to a press release from Mayor Browns’s office, Cruzin’ the Square Car Show will return to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, June 30 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

The car show will be held on the last Friday of each month through October which includes: July 28, August 25, September 29, and October 27.

Recent improvements to Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square have been made, therefore the city is asking those in the show to register their vehicles by contacting Special Events Coordinator Mike Slusser at 570.208.4149 or mslusser@wilkes-barre.pa.us