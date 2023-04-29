WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A rite of spring kicked off Saturday in Wilkes-Barre.

The weather cooperated at the 46th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival at Kirby Park.

It typically attracts hundreds of visitors each year, and 70 different vendors are on hand with all different kinds of food.

You will also find live music, amusement park rides, puppet shows, and face painting.

Organizers say it’s a perfect way for you to get out of the house and support local businesses.

“It’s a community event, they can all be together, everyone’s is happy everybody is having a good time. But I think people yearn for that stuff they wanna come out, they wanna have fun, they wanna be together as a community,” said Mike Slusser the Special Events Coordinator for the City of Wilkes-Barre.

The Cherry Blossom Festival continues again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre.