WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow has been cleared and the square was busy with this year’s Saint Patrick’s Parade Day in Wilkes-Barre.

The City’s 42nd Annual Parade stepped off Sunday afternoon, the first held in March since the pandemic began. And many didn’t let the cold temperatures stop their Irish spirit.

The parade included more than 60 groups and 400 participants. Several bands brought entertainment to the Diamond City, including the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band and the Scranton Black Diamonds Pipe Band.

“Just supporting one of her friends and all that, and one of the bagpipe bands, and we’re having fun,” said Parade attendee, Brandon Goodlavage. “We’re here for the parade, it’s cold out but we’re still here!”

The parade was led by Grand Marshal Thomas Leighton, who is a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre and served as the City’s Mayor for 12 years.