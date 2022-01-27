Wilkes-Barre’s 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade date announced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre has formally announced the date for its 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A release sent out by the city states that the parade will take place on Sunday, March 13.

The parade will start at the intersection of South Street and South Main Street, proceed down South Main Street and around Public Square, and end at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street.

Line up begins at 1:00 p.m. and the parade starts at 2:00 p.m.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please call 570-208-4149 or go online.