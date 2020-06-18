Wilkes-Barre YMCA to reopen on Monday after closing in March

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre YMCA has announced that it will reopen on Monday, June 22nd. It closed back on March 27th and has been opening with a phased approach starting with child care on June 1st, pool and outdoor group exercise on June 8th, summer day camp on June 15th, and the wellness center/additional facility features will now open on Monday 22nd.

There will be a capacity limit of 50 percent and the hours of operation will be limited:

M-F 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

From 9-11 AM on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the YMCA is asking members to allow older members (62 and up) as well as high-risk members to use the facility in that time frame and to consider coming another time.

The areas that are open will be subject to restrictions and social distancing. These include:

Cardio and strength areas with significant restrictions on capacity and activities, daily child care (separated from general membership)“

Group exercise studio and spin room (with limitations and restrictions)

Studio X (by reservation only)

Only no touch bottle filling will be available (water fountains closed)

There will still be some areas closed at this time. These include:

Lobby areas (seating will be removed – additional seating areas throughout the facility will be reduced and furniture will be positioned to be at least six feet apart)

Steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, child watch and the Henry Gym and Middle Gym.

There will be no Pickleball and basketballs, racquets, balls and additional equipment will not be provided.

All group activities in the facility may be limited and/or cancelled, including, but not limited to: All group exercise classes, swim lessons, water aerobics, swim team, active older adults programming, boot camp, basketball, volleyball, etc.)

Traditional circuit training will be prohibited (individuals may only use one piece of equipment at a time).

The YMCA also says they will have social distancing and sanitation measures in place such as equipment being spaced out, hand sanitizer available, and regular cleaning throughout the day as well as at opening and closing.

PPE are required for staff and for members such as masks and temperature checks for everyone entering the facility.

Only active members of the YMCA as well as Greater Pittston YMCA member may enter the facility. Once Lackawanna County enters the green phase, their members will also be allowed.

