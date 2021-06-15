Wilkes Barre ‘Worker Bees’ continue efforts to clean up the city

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There’s a buzz of activity on the streets of Wilkes-Barre. A group of volunteers is doing its part to help shine up the diamond city for free.

The Wilkes-Barre worker bees were busy swarming around the West River and Terrace Streets Tuesday afternoon.

These volunteers meet once a week, to beautify the diamond city, one trash bag at a time.

“We kind of just try and pick areas where the street isn’t as pretty as others. We try and sweep, if there are bushes we try and trim them back, really looking for a lot of trash, basically,” said Mark Shaffer, the organizer.

Shaffer says the group is a way to bring people together through acts of community service. Like the role of each honey bee in a hive, he says it’s all about working together as a team to get the job done.

“Looking at the state of Wilkes-Barre, it’s kind of hard to say no. Because it does need some clean-up. So if we can help the community, then why not,” said Marla Chepanonis.

Chepanonis is excited to see the colony of fellow volunteers grow, as she says there’s a lot of ground to cover in Wilkes-Barre.

The group posts upcoming events on social media and encourages everyone who’s passing by to stop and lend a hand.

“This is actually my first day doing it and I actually live right down the street so I figured, I saw them out here and I figured I’d come out and help and I bring my kids out,” said Ameerah Clark.

Clark noticed the ‘worker bees’ in her neighborhood, and wanted to help. She says it’s a teachable experience for her children and the community.

“Get out there, and show them helping the community is a good thing. It’s not all about just sitting in the house, playing games. And you know helping your neighbors is a good thing as well,” said Clark.

If you wish to take part in helping the community and joining the worker bees you can reach them on their Facebook or Instagram pages.