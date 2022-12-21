WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Advocates who work to ease homelessness are concerned about the bitter cold looming in the forecast.

Among them are those who run the only emergency shelter in Luzerne County dedicated to women.

Ruth’s Place provides around-the-clock lodging and services at its Wilkes-Barre location.

Volunteers of America Pennsylvania oversees the running of the shelter.

The organization has also seen a list of individuals who lost their lives while trying to survive on the streets.

The individuals will be among those remembered at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Franklin Street for a Homeless Persons’ Memorial Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

