Wilkes-Barre woman’s death ruled homicide by Luzerne County coroner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have ruled a stabbing death which happened Thursday afternoon in Wilkes-Barre, a homicide.

Thursday afternoon police responded to the 100 block of Willow Street for a suspicious death. Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead in the home.

An autopsy was performed on Judith Comisky Friday by Dr. Charles Siebert who ruled the cause of death as “multiple sharp force injuries”.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division at 570 208-4225.