Wilkes-Barre woman sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Na’Deardra Mayhams, 28, of Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to 66 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, between the months of February and May of 2016, Mayhams was involved in a drug ring that distributed heroin and crack cocaine in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Mayhams personally sold narcotics to a confidential informant.

A search of Mayhams home recovered heroin, crack cocaine, and a firearm.

A second firearm registered in Mayhams name was recovered during a search of a home belonging to other members involved with the drug ring.

Mayhams pleaded guilty to trafficking five grams of crack cocaine and 40 grams of heroin, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Four other members in the drug ring were previously sentenced.