Wilkes-Barre woman charged after police say she stabbed man with kitchen knife

HARVEY’S LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police announced charges against a Wilkes-Barre woman for stabbing a man in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 20, is being charged with aggravated assault after police say she stabbed a man from Harvey’s Lake in the neck.

Sobejano turned herself into PSP Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sobejano on April 15.