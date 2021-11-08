Wilkes-Barre woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend, police say

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Police have one woman in custody after they say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Police say early Monday morning, just after 4:30 a.m., they responded to Madison Street for a report of a male stab victim.

Officers say as they arrived they spoke with the male victim who was suffering from two stab wounds to his shoulder. The victim stated his girlfriend, Yanesis Cortez, had stabbed him.

Cortez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, police say.

Cortez was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Rick Cronauer and bail was set at $10,000, court papers say.

Unable to post bail, Cortez is being held at the Luzerne County Prison until her preliminary hearing; scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 22 in Luzerne County Central Court.