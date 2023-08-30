WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a long battle for change, the local Veterans Center announced they’ve updated a COVID restriction, and soldiers and families say it’s about time.

The policy change from Pennsylvania officials concerns masking, saying they’re no longer required at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Those who fought for the change are happy to finally see some progress and it’s one small step toward one big change.

On Wednesday, the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center updated one of its COVID restrictions that still remained, despite the public health emergency coming to an end in May.

“The veterans loved the Wilkes-Barre VA before the pandemic and we just want our heroes to have their wonderful quality of life back that they had here,” said Nicole Guest, a Navy Veteran and Volunteer at the VA Medical Center.

Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, along with Congressman Matt Cartwright and Congressman Dan Meuser announced an update to the center’s mask policy after beginning their fight to loosen restrictions for veterans in August of 2022.

“These people that served their countries so that we could enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy, because of the pandemic, they’ve basically been living in a solitary, bureaucratic confinement,” Garrity explained.

Face coverings will now be optional for veterans, staff, visitors, and volunteers, something that makes a world of a difference for Guest and her group of friends and veterans.

“My reaction on Monday when I got the phone call is I immediately signed back up as a volunteer,” Guest stated.

The updated COVID procedures not only gives those at the center more freedom, but brings them one step closer to the normalcy they felt before the pandemic.

“The people who have volunteered in the past and volunteer organizations, please come back. Folks that have not volunteered, we would like you to consider volunteering because our veterans, our heroes, they need you,” Garrity said.

Guest says pre-pandemic, the center had about 120 volunteers. She says now they don’t have enough to take them on simple outings.

“Let’s say we’re taking them on a Walmart bus trip. The VA bus fits 10 wheelchairs, so you need one volunteer, one person per veteran. You don’t have 10 nurses any time on duty on one shift at any time. It’s the volunteers,” Guest explained.

The center is accepting all volunteers at this time and urges all past volunteers and those newly interested to lend a helping hand, with or without a mask.