PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre VA Police Department is deploying a new tool to help protect those who served.

Keeping our veterans and their loved ones safe is what officers at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center say is a top priority.

Axon body cameras are now worn by the Wilkes-Barre VA Police Department.

Operations captain John Parsons says it helps deter and stop crime and safeguard the integrity of what each officer experiences.

“Anything that happens, it’s on video. there’s no, somebody did this, somebody did that, there’s no hearsay, it’s all recorded,” said Parsons.

VA police are on duty at VA medical centers and other facilities. They are responsible for the protection of the veterans, their caregivers, families, and staff.

“It’s extremely important to us. a lot of us in the department are veterans or are still currently serving in the military, so we know the background of where some of the individuals come from,” explained Parsons.

The in-house police department operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are cameras all around the VA, but the body cameras supply sound with video from the officers’ point of view.

“Unfortunately, once in a while we do have some incidents, so we try to keep this place very safe and very welcoming for all of our veterans, so our police department is here to provide that safety, security, and sometimes investigations of different incidents in order to keep this place safe,” added Michal Pirog the operations officer at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

The body cameras go both ways, should a person make a complaint against an officer; the video can be reviewed and prompt additional administrative action.