PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming soon.

To better serve our veterans, the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center is opening a one-stop-shop facility for all of women’s breast care needs.

This is a brand new service and one that veterans say they very much need here.

A recent study found that the disease is estimated to be up to 40% higher in women veterans and service members than the general population.

Tuesday 28/22 News got an exclusive first look.

Check out the state-of-the-art mammography suite at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Plains Township.

The brand-new facility is a spacious and private place where veterans can receive quality care in the comfort of the VA.

“You can get your mammogram, your ultrasound, dexa scan, all in the same day. We’ve constructed this area to be very discreet for women,” explained Joseph Rienzi the Chief of Imaging at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

But it is not just women who benefit. Men are welcome to come here for their imaging services and health needs as well.

“We want to make all of our veterans aware of how important it is to get their screening mammogram and to follow up with diagnostic mammograms. It’s not as common, but breast cancer can occur in men, so this suite is open to all of our veterans in the area,” added Radiologist Gisele Lafond at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Early detection is crucial to preventing and treating breast cancer. By expanding access to care, VA officials hope to help vets beat the disease.

“They can come for their primary care appointment, and they can have their mammogram done a few minutes later and they can walk out the door and they’re done with their screenings for a bit of time,” says Amanda Olaviany the Women Veterans Program Manager.

The American Cancer Society recommends women begin getting yearly mammograms by the age of 45.

The mammography suite at the VA is scheduled to open on October 19.