Wilkes-Barre utilizing heavy equipment to move snow

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is cleaning up 130 miles of road and 600 streets after the biggest snowstorm in two years. Wilkes-Barre DPW is using heavy equipment to carry out the tall task of moving mounds of snow throughout the city and pushing it to vacant spots.









City residents are also busy cleaning their properties while some teenagers are helping dig out neighbors’ cars to make some money.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.