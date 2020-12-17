Wilkes-Barre utilizing heavy equipment to move snow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Wilkes-Barre is cleaning up 130 miles of road and 600 streets after the biggest snowstorm in two years. Wilkes-Barre DPW is using heavy equipment to carry out the tall task of moving mounds of snow throughout the city and pushing it to vacant spots.

City residents are also busy cleaning their properties while some teenagers are helping dig out neighbors’ cars to make some money.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos