Wilkes-Barre unveils plans for $37 million COVID recovery fund

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City officials unveiled their plans to use $37.1 million dollars they will receive from the Federal American Recovery Plan.

As the region moves forward through the pandemic, community leaders are setting plans in motion for the utilization of federal COVID recovery funds.

Eyewitness News was inside the council chambers when the city stated they will have around $37 million dollars in federal funds.





The question for Wilkes-Barre and other area cities is— How to best use those funds?

Mayor George Brown stated the following:

“We will start programs to benefit the people of Wilkes-Barre. We will have a program with Untied Way where social service agencies will provide money to help provide services to the community. For those who want to start a business in Wilkes-Barre, we will provide start-up money and rental assistants. Our main goal is how we can help the people of Wilkes-Barre in the best way. ” Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre

