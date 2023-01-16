WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Petco in the Wilkes-Barre Township Commons shopping area remains closed after a car smashed through the front of the building Sunday night.

Part of the damaged store is boarded up as crews are on the scene cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday night’s car crash.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Petco store manager who said they are in the process of cleaning all the glass up inside the store.

Petco is hopeful that they will be able to re-open the store Tuesday afternoon. A crew member said the glass window will not be fixed for about two weeks.

Thankfully, no animals were harmed and no animals were removed from the store.