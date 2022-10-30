WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre became Wilkes-Scary for some spooktacular fun for kids and kids at heart.

An Inaugural Halloween celebration took over Wilkes-Barre Public Square.

The city, its Downtown Business Association and Diamond City Partnership teamed up for an afternoon of all treats and no tricks.

Surrounding Center City businesses joined in the fun by handing out candy.

“Running around having a blast, and they were playing in the leaves in the square earlier, and they loved running around seeing all the kids in all their different costumes and everything,” Jennifer Yost of Wilkes-Barre said.

“Just filling it with a bunch of Halloween candy, and after Halloween, there is just going to be a lot of candy,” said Clover Yost, dressed as a fox.

In total, costumed kids could make 19 candy stops during the trick-or-treat fun in the Diamond City.