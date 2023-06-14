WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A sinkhole is causing a bump in the road for drivers in Luzerne County.

“I would highly avoid it,” said a routine visitor of the Wyoming Valley Mall Road.

That’s the advice of one man who frequently travels the Wyoming Valley Mall Road in Wilkes-Barre Township. This sinkhole caught many drivers traveling through by surprise with no warning about a detour.

“I was surprised as I was coming around that I had to go into the lot and move around it,” Hazleton resident Kimberly Kringe said.

For those not familiar with the area, the detour can be a bit confusing.

“It was a little bit of a find-your-way maze to get around in the parking lot since I didn’t know the sinkhole was there,” said Kringe.

One driver says anyone driving there at night should be extra cautious.

“Be sure you have your lights on if you’re driving at night ’cause if you bump into any of these things, you’re gonna be stuck,” said George Vanish of Trucksville.

Eyewitness News reached out to the officials at Wyoming Valley Mall as was told the sinkhole will be fixed in the upcoming weeks.

“I hope they fix it soon I think this is a nice area and I hope the mall continues to thrive,” Kringe said.

There is no word on the exact date the sinkhole will be fixed.